Hamoud bin Sangour Al Zadjali, Chief Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman.
Muscat: State Council's Economic committee hosted Hamoud bin Sangour Al Zadjali, Chief Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman and a number of bank officials to discuss the financial, economic and banking conditions in the Sultanate. They discussed cooperation and coordination between the Central Bank of Oman and other central banks in the GCC States, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
