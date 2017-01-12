German plane from Oman lands in Kuwai...

German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A Germany-bound Eurowings passenger flight from Oman landed in Kuwait on Sunday over a bomb threat but no explosives were found on board, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,932,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC