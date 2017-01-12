German plane from Oman lands in Kuwai...

German plane from Oman lands in Kuwait over bomb threat

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The state-run KUNA news agency said the plane from the Omani city of Salalah bound for Cologne landed there Sunday morning over the threat. The only plane that took off from Salalah bound for Cologne on Sunday morning was Eurowings flight No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC