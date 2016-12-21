For the first time, Oman will have a ...

For the first time, Oman will have a woman heading a police station.

The Royal Oman Police recently appointed an Omani female officer as the head of a police station for the first time. Lieutenant Colonel Shaikhah Bint Ashour Al Hambasiyah, the new head of Watayah police station in the capital, Muscat, said that she was happy and felt proud to be the first Omani woman in the post.

Chicago, IL

