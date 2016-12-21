For the first time, Oman will have a woman heading a police station.
The Royal Oman Police recently appointed an Omani female officer as the head of a police station for the first time. Lieutenant Colonel Shaikhah Bint Ashour Al Hambasiyah, the new head of Watayah police station in the capital, Muscat, said that she was happy and felt proud to be the first Omani woman in the post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC