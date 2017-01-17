Following investigations, the police arrested two citizens from Bausher. File photo
Muscat: Two citizens were arrested for kidnapping two Asian expatriates after convincing them that they were police officers, the Royal Oman Police reported on Saturday. Impersonating police officers, the accused kidnapped two expats and sought ransom for their release, according to the police report.
