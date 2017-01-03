Experts in Oman welcome 10-day jail for littering while driving

Article 40 of the newly amended Traffic Law states that anyone throwing out rubbish or anything else from inside a vehicle in a non-designated area,may face imprisonment for up to 10 days or a fine of up to OMR300. Article 40 of the newly amended Traffic Law states that anyone throwing out rubbish or anything else from inside a vehicle in a non-designated area,may face imprisonment for up to 10 days or a fine of up to OMR300.

