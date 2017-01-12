Even during its testing phase, the hotline (1100) got 100 cases of abuse from children
Muscat: A father forcing his teen daughter into prostitution, a 17-year-old girl violently beaten by her mother and many more disturbing stories marked 2016 in Oman, social workers lamented even as the Ministry of Social Development continues to work to raise awareness to protect children. According to the ministry, in 2016, of the estimated 300 cases of child abuse, at least 100 were reported through a hotline which was tested last year for a period of six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
