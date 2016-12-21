Engineering for Kids (EFK) recently held eight workshops across Dhakhliya and Dhahira regions in ...
Engineering for Kids targets pupils aged 6 to 14 years, with the aim of cultivating young minds to understand and develop problem solving skills and encourage them to discover how things work. Engineering for Kids targets pupils aged 6 to 14 years, with the aim of cultivating young minds to understand and develop problem solving skills and encourage them to discover how things work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC