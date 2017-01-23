Eleven firms vie for building 850MW p...

Eleven firms vie for building 850MW power project in Oman

7 hrs ago

Muscat: As many as 11 multinational power companies have shown interest in building a major gas-fired independent power project, which will have a capacity of 750-850 megawatt in Misfah, about 30 kilometres from the Muscat International Airport. It was in response to Oman Power and Water Procurement Company's request for qualification tender for developing the new independent power project.




