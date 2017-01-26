Duqm port work to be completed by end...

Duqm port work to be completed by end-2019, says CEO

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The port has started operations for importing project cargoes and exporting dolomites after a soft opening a couple of years ago. - File picture The port has started operations for importing project cargoes and exporting dolomites after a soft opening a couple of years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KSU to have - Year of the Arabian Peninsula' (Sep '14) Jan 27 Marti 4
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 2
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC