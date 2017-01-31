Diesel climbs to highest in Oman hist...

Diesel climbs to highest in Oman history, Mwasalat not to raise fares

Times of Oman

With effect from February 1, fuel prices will go up 10 baisas per litre with M91 costing 186 baisas per litre, compared to 176 baisas last month. Similarly, M95 price will be 196 baisas, up from 186 baisas in January.

