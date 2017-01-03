Decade later, Boss is back: Andhra pr...

Decade later, Boss is back: Andhra prepares for Chiranjeevi's 150th, police for trouble

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

SHOWS are sold out across theatres, officials are bracing for an unofficial holiday by staff, while in Dubai, Oman, Muscat, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where an estimated four lakh Telugus live, companies have declared a holiday on January 11. The occasion is a Chiranjeevi release, the first in nearly a decade. On Wednesday morning, Telugu actor K Ram Charan's movie Dhruva running in theatres here and in other parts of the country will be taken off, just a day after release, and replaced with his dad's film, Khaidi No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Sun Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,113

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC