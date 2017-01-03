Decade later, Boss is back: Andhra prepares for Chiranjeevi's 150th, police for trouble

SHOWS are sold out across theatres, officials are bracing for an unofficial holiday by staff, while in Dubai, Oman, Muscat, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where an estimated four lakh Telugus live, companies have declared a holiday on January 11. The occasion is a Chiranjeevi release, the first in nearly a decade. On Wednesday morning, Telugu actor K Ram Charan's movie Dhruva running in theatres here and in other parts of the country will be taken off, just a day after release, and replaced with his dad's film, Khaidi No.

