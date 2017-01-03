Decade later, Boss is back: Andhra prepares for Chiranjeevi's 150th, police for trouble
SHOWS are sold out across theatres, officials are bracing for an unofficial holiday by staff, while in Dubai, Oman, Muscat, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where an estimated four lakh Telugus live, companies have declared a holiday on January 11. The occasion is a Chiranjeevi release, the first in nearly a decade. On Wednesday morning, Telugu actor K Ram Charan's movie Dhruva running in theatres here and in other parts of the country will be taken off, just a day after release, and replaced with his dad's film, Khaidi No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC