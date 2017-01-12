Debt servicing cost of Oman government to go up
Muscat: Interest on loans or debt servicing costs for the Omani government is expected to shoot up by 194 per cent this year, mainly due to higher borrowings and an increase in the rate of interest. The budget proposal projected OMR265 million to be set aside to pay interest on loans this year, against OMR90 million for the budget proposal in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC