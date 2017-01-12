Debt servicing cost of Oman governmen...

Debt servicing cost of Oman government to go up

Times of Oman

Muscat: Interest on loans or debt servicing costs for the Omani government is expected to shoot up by 194 per cent this year, mainly due to higher borrowings and an increase in the rate of interest. The budget proposal projected OMR265 million to be set aside to pay interest on loans this year, against OMR90 million for the budget proposal in 2016.

Chicago, IL

