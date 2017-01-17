Cyber crimes come to light in Oman after awareness campaign
Some young women in Oman discovered just how bad cyber revenge could be after they were the victims of online blackmail. When Salma, 27, sent a video clip of herself dancing in her room to her boyfriend, she had no idea that he would one day blackmail her with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC