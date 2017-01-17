Muscat: Contractors will no longer be required to show proof of capital to work in Oman, according to a new ministerial decision issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Ministerial decision 13/2017 on issuing regulations on companies and establishments on contracting sectors was issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Dr. Ali Al Sunaidi aimed at creating an attractive job opportunity for the national workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.