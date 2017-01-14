Book a bargain: Oman's luxury hotels slash rates up to 40 percent to boost occupancy
Luxury hotel rates in Oman have fallen by nearly 40 per cent this winter, owing to the challenging economic situations and a drop in demand. Data provided to Times of Oman by leading hotels, on condition of anonymity, indicate that hotel occupancy levels have fallen by at least 10 per cent during the winter season, leading to a revision of rates by the management.
