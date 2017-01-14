Book a bargain: Oman's luxury hotels ...

Book a bargain: Oman's luxury hotels slash rates up to 40 percent to boost occupancy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Luxury hotel rates in Oman have fallen by nearly 40 per cent this winter, owing to the challenging economic situations and a drop in demand. Data provided to Times of Oman by leading hotels, on condition of anonymity, indicate that hotel occupancy levels have fallen by at least 10 per cent during the winter season, leading to a revision of rates by the management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC