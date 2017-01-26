Bodies of Indians to be repatriated s...

Bodies of Indians to be repatriated soon from Oman

18 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Mohammed Musthafa and Najeeb Mohammed, both in their mid-40s, were found dead in Dahariz area in eastern Salalah on January 22. Mohammed Musthafa and Najeeb Mohammed, both in their mid-40s, were found dead in Dahariz area in eastern Salalah on January 22. MUSCAT: Repatriation of the bodies of two Indian men, who were found dead last week, can only take place after the Royal Oman Police gives its clearance, an Indian embassy consular agent in Salalah said. "The post-mortem was done on Thursday.

