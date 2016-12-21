Beginning January 9, Oman Air will abolish high excess baggage charges, the airline announced
Costly excess baggage rates charged by the kilogramme will be abolished, and new, free baggage allowances will be introduced for one piece of baggage of up to 30kg for economy passengers, and two pieces of baggage up to 50kg for Business and First Class ticket holders. - Supplied photo Costly excess baggage rates charged by the kilogramme will be abolished, and new, free baggage allowances will be introduced for one piece of baggage of up to 30kg for economy passengers, and two pieces of baggage up to 50kg for Business and First Class ticket holders.
