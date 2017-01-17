An Indian Islamic scholar, Dr Zohurul...

An Indian Islamic scholar, Dr Zohurul Hoque, passed away in Oman on Wednesday.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Dr Zohurul Hoque had earned recognition from the Jeddah University of Saudi Arabia as the only translator in the world to have translated the Holy Quran in three different languages. Photo-Supplied Dr Zohurul Hoque had earned recognition from the Jeddah University of Saudi Arabia as the only translator in the world to have translated the Holy Quran in three different languages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ... Jan 8 Solarman 3
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC