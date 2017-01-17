An Indian Islamic scholar, Dr Zohurul Hoque, passed away in Oman on Wednesday.
Dr Zohurul Hoque had earned recognition from the Jeddah University of Saudi Arabia as the only translator in the world to have translated the Holy Quran in three different languages. Photo-Supplied Dr Zohurul Hoque had earned recognition from the Jeddah University of Saudi Arabia as the only translator in the world to have translated the Holy Quran in three different languages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oman environment: Renewable energy can augment ...
|Jan 8
|Solarman
|3
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC