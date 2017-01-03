A Saudi newspaper reported that 1,000...

A Saudi newspaper reported that 1,000 cows' birth locations were registered as of an Omani breed.

Muscat: Reports a shipment cows was sent back to Oman from Saudi Arabia have been debunked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries which confirmed the cattle were registered as Somalians, not Omani, when exporting them. A Saudi newspaper reported that 1,000 cows' birth locations were registered as of an Omani breed.

Chicago, IL

