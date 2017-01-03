A group of Omani social media activis...

A group of Omani social media activists have taken an oath to stop consuming sugar in 2017.

Muscat: A group of Omani social media activists have taken an oath to stop consuming sugar in 2017 in a bid to curb the raising cases of diabetes in the Sultanate. They launched a campaign on January 1st, encouraging people to apply brakes on their insatiable sugar cravings and urging authorities to impose tax on refined sugar products.

Chicago, IL

