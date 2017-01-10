56,450 pieces of expired goods destro...

56,450 pieces of expired goods destroyed in Oman

Times of Oman

Muscat: 128 cases of health norm violations were found by the Municipality in Ibri and it issued 499 warnings after inspecting foodstuff shops in the Wilayat. An inspection team of the Ibri Municipality inspected several foodstuff establishments, and found several violations.

Chicago, IL

