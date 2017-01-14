390 boxes of cheese destroyed in Oman

390 boxes of cheese destroyed in Oman

10 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

More than 390 boxes of cheese were destroyed by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection in a shop in Nizwa after they found a rotten cheese being sold at the shop. More than 390 boxes of cheese were destroyed by the Public Authority for Consumer Protection in a shop in Nizwa after they found a rotten cheese being sold at the shop.

Comments made yesterday: 33,513 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,142

