14 per cent of Omana s male population and half a per cent of the...
Speaking to the Times of Oman, Dr Jawad Al Lawati, senior consultant and rapporteur for the National Tobacco Control Committee at the Ministry of Health , said several malls and outlets have already started removing tobacco products from shelves where these were prominently visible to everyone. Speaking to the Times of Oman, Dr Jawad Al Lawati, senior consultant and rapporteur for the National Tobacco Control Committee at the Ministry of Health , said several malls and outlets have already started removing tobacco products from shelves where these were prominently visible to everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC