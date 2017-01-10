10 Gitmo inmates accepted by Oman, Gu...

10 Gitmo inmates accepted by Oman, Gulf nation says

Oman says it has accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Obama leaving office. CBS News' Margaret Brennan reports from Guantanamo Bay, where President-elect Donald Trump says he plans to continue to imprison terror suspects ... "To meet a request by the U.S. government to assist in settling the issue of the detainees at Guantanamo, out of consideration of their humanitarian situation, 10 people released from that prison arrived in the Sultanate of Oman for a temporary residency," the Reuters news agency quotes a foreign ministry statement as saying.

