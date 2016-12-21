Zawaya unveils OMR7million Al Noor lu...

Zawaya unveils OMR7million Al Noor luxury project

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

It has a total of 87 units, which include 66 residential units of single bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments; 10 two-storey three-bedroom apartments; five office spaces and six commercial units. - Supplied picture It has a total of 87 units, which include 66 residential units of single bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments; 10 two-storey three-bedroom apartments; five office spaces and six commercial units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,373 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,079

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC