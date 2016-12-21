Zawaya unveils OMR7million Al Noor luxury project

It has a total of 87 units, which include 66 residential units of single bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments; 10 two-storey three-bedroom apartments; five office spaces and six commercial units. - Supplied picture It has a total of 87 units, which include 66 residential units of single bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments; 10 two-storey three-bedroom apartments; five office spaces and six commercial units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.