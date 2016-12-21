Will fuel prices in Oman top 200 bais...

Will fuel prices in Oman top 200 baisas in 2017?

Times of Oman

MUSCAT: It is "logical" that fuel prices will top 200 baisa a litre in 2017 - but we shouldn't be tempted to re-introduce subsidies, experts say. Loai B Bataineh, general manager and head of the investment banking group at Oman Arab Bank, said that, logically, prices would cross 200 baisas per litre in 2017 but, at the same time, this does not mean that subsidies should be brought back.



