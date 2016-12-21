Voters and the staff of the 107 schools will get a day off on Sunday, December 25. Photo - ONA
Muscat: As Omanis prepare to cast their votes to choose their favourite candidates in the municipal elections, 107 schools in Oman will close on 25 December and turn into polling stations. Of the total polling stations, 18 will be dedicated for male voters, 18 for female voters and 71 for both.
