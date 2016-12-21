There are 87 Omani Supreme Court lawyers, compared with 258 expatriate lawyers.
Muscat: Non-Omani lawyers will be able to continue to appear before appeals courts and the Supreme Court until December 31, 2020, since there are not enough Omani lawyers to handle the demands for legal representation. Minister of Justice Abdulmalik bin Abdullah Al Khalili issued a ministerial decision 261/2016, amending ministerial decision 1020/2009, stating that "Non-Omani lawyers are permitted to appear before the court of appeals and the Supreme court until December 31, 2020."
