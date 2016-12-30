Tethys Oil AB: Production update Nove...

Tethys Oil AB: Production update November 2016

Tethys Oil's share of the production, before government take, from Blocks 3 and 4 onshore the Sultanate of Oman amounted in November 2016 to 368,356 barrels of oil, corresponding to 12,279 barrels of oil per day. Tethys Oil AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Block 3 and 4 Ltd, has a 30 per cent interest in Blocks 3 and 4. Partners are Mitsui E&P Middle East B.V. with 20 per cent and the operator CC Energy Development S.A.L. holding the remaining 50 per cent.

