Saleh M Al Shanfari, chief executive ...

Saleh M Al Shanfari, chief executive officer of Oman Food Investment Holding Co. - Supplied picture

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: A pilot project to support the livestock farmers in Dhofar region with several milk collection centresand a dairy processing project will start next year. The new pilot project, which is part of a series of major initiatives undertaken by the state-owned Oman Food Investment Holding Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,642 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC