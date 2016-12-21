Saleh is set to perform in Muscat on ...

Saleh is set to perform in Muscat on January 30, 2017 at Sheraton Oman hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Times of Oman

Famous American YouTube personality, vlogger, actor and rapper from United States, Adam Saleh has claimed he was asked to disembark from a flight for speaking in Arabic with his mother. Famous American YouTube personality, vlogger, actor and rapper from United States, Adam Saleh has claimed he was asked to disembark from a flight for speaking in Arabic with his mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC