PACP said the company used to deliver ready-made meals to top-notch hotels.
Muscat: A catering company was shut down after it was found selling expired food to popular hotels and shopping malls in Oman, the Public Authority for Consumer Protection reported. The company has allegedly been adulterating the expiry date of food which was unfit for human consumption for months before it was caught.
