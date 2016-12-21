Oman's Supreme Council for Planning reviews Tanfeedh
Muscat: The Supreme Council for Planning on Thursday held its meeting, which was presided over by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Deputy Chairman of the SCP. The SCP reviewed outcomes of the third stage of the National Program for Enhancing Economic Diversification .
