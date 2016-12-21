Oman's Supreme Council for Planning r...

Oman's Supreme Council for Planning reviews Tanfeedh

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: The Supreme Council for Planning on Thursday held its meeting, which was presided over by Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Deputy Chairman of the SCP. The SCP reviewed outcomes of the third stage of the National Program for Enhancing Economic Diversification .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC