Muscat: Oman's first budget airline - SalamAir - has started offering tickets to Salalah at OMR 11 and Dubai at OMR 16.6. Their website shows that their first flight to Salalah is on January 30, 2017 where the flight departs from Muscat at 4.45pm and reaches Salalah at 6.30pm. It is offering three types of fares - light fares from OMR 13, friendly from OMR 17 and flexi from OMR 25 to Salalah.

