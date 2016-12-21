Oman's first budget airline - " Salam...

Oman's first budget airline - " SalamAir - " has started offering tickets to Salalah at OMR 11.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Oman's first budget airline - SalamAir - has started offering tickets to Salalah at OMR 11 and Dubai at OMR 16.6. Their website shows that their first flight to Salalah is on January 30, 2017 where the flight departs from Muscat at 4.45pm and reaches Salalah at 6.30pm. It is offering three types of fares - light fares from OMR 13, friendly from OMR 17 and flexi from OMR 25 to Salalah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16) Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,248 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,111

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC