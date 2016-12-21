#OmanPride: Omani climber scales high...

#OmanPride: Omani climber scales highest peak in

Muscat: An Omani mountaineer Sulaiman bin Hamoud Al Na'ebi climbed the highest peak in the western hemisphere. Sulaiman Al Na'ebi climbed 7,000 metres high Aconcagua in Argentine and hoisted the Sultanate flag and the picture of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

