#OmanPride: Antiques exhibition at SABCO Centre
Apart from exquisite jewellery made of precious metals, khanjars, carved wooden articles and leather ware, this exhibition includes valuable cameras, typewriters, telephones and gramophones, which belong to the period between 16th and 18th centuries.
