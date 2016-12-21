Omanis working at Liya Medical Complex in Dhofar have had their monthly salaries raised.

Starting from January 2017, All Omani employees at the company and all new recruits will receive a minimum monthly salary of OMR400, according to the Ministry of Manpower. Photo - Ministry of Manpower twitter Starting from January 2017, All Omani employees at the company and all new recruits will receive a minimum monthly salary of OMR400, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.