Omanis working at Liya Medical Complex in Dhofar have had their monthly salaries raised.

Thursday Dec 22

Starting from January 2017, All Omani employees at the company and all new recruits will receive a minimum monthly salary of OMR400, according to the Ministry of Manpower. Photo - Ministry of Manpower twitter Starting from January 2017, All Omani employees at the company and all new recruits will receive a minimum monthly salary of OMR400, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

Chicago, IL

