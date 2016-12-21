Omani voters elect 202 candidates in Municipal Council polls

Since early morning, the Omani voters started heading to the ballot boxes to cast their votes and elect their representatives for the Municipal Councils 2ndTerm in a historic day being witnessed by the Sultanate. -ONA Since early morning, the Omani voters started heading to the ballot boxes to cast their votes and elect their representatives for the Municipal Councils 2ndTerm in a historic day being witnessed by the Sultanate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.