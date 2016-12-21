Oman tourism: Plenty on offer as Sultanate gears up for Christmas
With Oman known for its natural beauty, the Anantara Resort in the Jabal Akhdar is offering people the opportunity to spend Christmas high up in the mountains, amidst the tranquillity of nature and scenic surroundings. The resort's 33 villas offer private temperature controlled infinity pools, while all rooms offer views of the dramatic canyon With Oman known for its natural beauty, the Anantara Resort in the Jabal Akhdar is offering people the opportunity to spend Christmas high up in the mountains, amidst the tranquillity of nature and scenic surroundings.
