Oman tourism: Plenty on offer as Sult...

Oman tourism: Plenty on offer as Sultanate gears up for Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Times of Oman

With Oman known for its natural beauty, the Anantara Resort in the Jabal Akhdar is offering people the opportunity to spend Christmas high up in the mountains, amidst the tranquillity of nature and scenic surroundings. The resort's 33 villas offer private temperature controlled infinity pools, while all rooms offer views of the dramatic canyon With Oman known for its natural beauty, the Anantara Resort in the Jabal Akhdar is offering people the opportunity to spend Christmas high up in the mountains, amidst the tranquillity of nature and scenic surroundings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,795

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC