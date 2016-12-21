Oman signs loan pacts for road, water projects

Darwish bin Ismail Al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs and Abdul Latif Yousef Al Hamad, AFESD Chairman signed the agreements. -ONA Darwish bin Ismail Al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs and Abdul Latif Yousef Al Hamad, AFESD Chairman signed the agreements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.