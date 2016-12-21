Oman signs loan pacts for road, water projects
Darwish bin Ismail Al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs and Abdul Latif Yousef Al Hamad, AFESD Chairman signed the agreements. -ONA Darwish bin Ismail Al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs and Abdul Latif Yousef Al Hamad, AFESD Chairman signed the agreements.
