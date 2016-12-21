Oman polls: The women who stood for election to make a difference - and won

Muscat: Newly elected women to Oman's Municipal Councils are hoping to make positive changes to the country's infrastructure, tourism sector, children's benefits and women's rights. Rahma Al Noufli, who was elected from the Wilayat of Mussanah after competing with 12 men, said, "I believe that women deserve to have a voice in the community, and I believe I deserve a chance to be part of those people who can change the community and do their best.

