Oman polls: The women who stood for e...

Oman polls: The women who stood for election to make a difference - and won

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

Muscat: Newly elected women to Oman's Municipal Councils are hoping to make positive changes to the country's infrastructure, tourism sector, children's benefits and women's rights. Rahma Al Noufli, who was elected from the Wilayat of Mussanah after competing with 12 men, said, "I believe that women deserve to have a voice in the community, and I believe I deserve a chance to be part of those people who can change the community and do their best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,802

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC