Oman polls: The women who stood for election to make a difference - and won
Muscat: Newly elected women to Oman's Municipal Councils are hoping to make positive changes to the country's infrastructure, tourism sector, children's benefits and women's rights. Rahma Al Noufli, who was elected from the Wilayat of Mussanah after competing with 12 men, said, "I believe that women deserve to have a voice in the community, and I believe I deserve a chance to be part of those people who can change the community and do their best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC