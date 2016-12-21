Oman employment: Job listings dip, fall in postings for new graduates
According to Kate Clarke, Managing Director and Educational Advisor at Al Ahlam Educational Services, as long as expatriates can be hired inexpensively, Omani graduates will suffer. According to Kate Clarke, Managing Director and Educational Advisor at Al Ahlam Educational Services, as long as expatriates can be hired inexpensively, Omani graduates will suffer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC