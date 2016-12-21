Oman employment: Job listings dip, fa...

Oman employment: Job listings dip, fall in postings for new graduates

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

According to Kate Clarke, Managing Director and Educational Advisor at Al Ahlam Educational Services, as long as expatriates can be hired inexpensively, Omani graduates will suffer. According to Kate Clarke, Managing Director and Educational Advisor at Al Ahlam Educational Services, as long as expatriates can be hired inexpensively, Omani graduates will suffer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in... Nov '16 Keyboard warriors 15
News Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand' Aug '16 jinxi 12
News Oman to build first world class family water park Jul '16 rajesh 1
News Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09) Apr '16 How are you 3
News Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09) Mar '16 markpowell 2
News Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15) Sep '15 Muslim morons 1
News Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,501

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC