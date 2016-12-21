Oman elections: Interior Minister Say...

Oman elections: Interior Minister Sayyid Hamoud supervises closing of municipal poll ballot boxes

Mahout: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Interior supervised this evening the closing of voting for 2nd term municipal elections in Al Sahbaa bint Rabia General Education School in the Wilayat of Al Amerat in the Governorate of Muscat. The visit of the Minister of Interior coincided with the end of a tour to some polling stations in several wilayats of the Sultanate.

