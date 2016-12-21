Oman cyber crime: Ransomware attacks consistently target government portals, networks
Motives for such attacks can be to demonstrate the skills and capabilities of the attacker, generate money, or they could even be state-sponsored attacks for espionage or as part of a cyber war, according to Engineer Bader Ali Al Salhi, Director General of Oman National CERT. Motives for such attacks can be to demonstrate the skills and capabilities of the attacker, generate money, or they could even be state-sponsored attacks for espionage or as part of a cyber war, according to Engineer Bader Ali Al Salhi, Director General of Oman National CERT.
