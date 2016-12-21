Oman Arab Bank honors 51 long service employees

In recognition of their dedicated years of service, Oman Arab Bank honored 51 long-term and retired employees with a special ceremony at the Hormuz Grand Hotel in Muscat. Led by the CEO of OAB, Amin Al Husseini, the Bank paid tribute to the commitment of the honorees and praised their years of success by presenting them with certificates and commemorative gifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.