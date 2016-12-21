Oman appeals court overturns newspape...

Oman appeals court overturns newspaper ban, cuts prison terms

Read more: Reuters

An Omani appeals court on Monday canceled an order to close down a newspaper that had reported on alleged corruption within the judiciary. The privately-owned Azamn newspaper covered a series of corruption cases in 2014 in which several company executives were convicted.

Chicago, IL

