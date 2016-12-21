Oman Air was awarded the Foreign Airline of the Year by Sector to Middle East award
This year's ceremony took place at the Sama Sama Hotel, KLIA, Petang, and the award was accepted by Oman Air's Country Manager in Malaysia, Zainuddin Mohamed.
