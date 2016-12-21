Number of tourists to Oman rises in 2016
The National Center for Statistics and Information reports that 1,248,387 of the total are from other Gulf Cooperation Council States followed by Indians with 244,292 and British nationals with 133,706. Germans came fourth with 98,061 registered visitors while Filipinos registered 93,970 visitors.
