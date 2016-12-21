New brand for rice products launched in Oman
The brand "AZAYEM" reflects the PASFR objectives in the promotion of healthy competition in the local market by raising quality standards to ensure the provision of upscale products to consumers across the Sultanate. ONA The brand "AZAYEM" reflects the PASFR objectives in the promotion of healthy competition in the local market by raising quality standards to ensure the provision of upscale products to consumers across the Sultanate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renowned Islamic scholar to deliver lectures in...
|Nov '16
|Keyboard warriors
|15
|Muslims enjoy full liberty in Thailand'
|Aug '16
|jinxi
|12
|Oman to build first world class family water park (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|rajesh
|1
|Israel team visits Gulf state of Oman (Dec '09)
|Apr '16
|How are you
|3
|Oman: ESL Teacher - Oman British Training Insti... (Apr '09)
|Mar '16
|markpowell
|2
|Muslim pilgrims pray near the Islam's holiest s... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslim morons
|1
|Omani scholar involved in ground-breaking research (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC